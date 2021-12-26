IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) Given a $1.75 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a $1.75 price objective on IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IMV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of IMV in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IMV has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.88.

Get IMV alerts:

IMV stock opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. IMV has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $4.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.46.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). IMV had a negative net margin of 14,569.68% and a negative return on equity of 118.77%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that IMV will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in IMV during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in IMV during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in IMV by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 64,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 20,063 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in IMV by 119.0% during the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 496,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 269,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in IMV during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

IMV Company Profile

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The company leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.