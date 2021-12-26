IMA Wealth Inc. Reduces Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

IMA Wealth Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth $55,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Independent Research raised shares of Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Erste Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.17.

In other Pfizer news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.71. 39,155,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,990,133. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.50 and its 200-day moving average is $45.74. The company has a market cap of $329.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.43%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.