IMA Wealth Inc. Reduces Position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

IMA Wealth Inc. decreased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 190,441.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 746,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,041,000 after buying an additional 746,532 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,423,000 after buying an additional 177,606 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,334,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,566,000 after buying an additional 165,456 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 997,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,108,000 after purchasing an additional 120,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 1,370.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 119,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

CRS stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.98. The company had a trading volume of 257,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,807. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.98. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $26.84 and a 12-month high of $49.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $387.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.67 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 13.07% and a negative return on equity of 6.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is currently -19.56%.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.