IMA Wealth Inc. Raises Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,636 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of V. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $511,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 58,648 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,730,000 after buying an additional 18,637 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in shares of Visa by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 260,564 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $61,481,000 after buying an additional 43,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded down $1.34 on Friday, reaching $216.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,795,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,828,372. The company has a market cap of $417.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $211.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.77. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.10 and a 12-month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,510. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.73.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

