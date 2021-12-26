IMA Wealth Inc. Increases Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,562 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 260.6% in the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS traded up $1.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.63. 6,565,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,285,163. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $142.04 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The firm has a market cap of $279.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.94, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.93.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

