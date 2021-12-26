IMA Wealth Inc. Has $9.88 Million Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 446,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 44,821 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF makes up about 2.3% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. IMA Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $9,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 70,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 79.3% during the third quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 144,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 64,107 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 318.3% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 93,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 71,235 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 20.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,663,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,784,000 after purchasing an additional 286,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AEGON USA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 37.4% during the third quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 80,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BKLN remained flat at $$22.05 during trading hours on Friday. 5,772,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,067,543. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $21.76 and a twelve month high of $22.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.05 and a 200 day moving average of $22.10.

