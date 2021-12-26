IMA Wealth Inc. Has $4.43 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

IMA Wealth Inc. decreased its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,065 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.0% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 80,321 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,954,000 after purchasing an additional 31,781 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 79,180 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Finally, Birinyi Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms stock traded up $4.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $335.24. 13,978,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,972,416. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $932.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.50.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $41,124.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.59, for a total transaction of $27,177,907.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,184,688 shares of company stock valued at $395,582,396 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. DZ Bank downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 price objective on Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.21.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.