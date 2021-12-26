Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Purchased by Spectrum Management Group LLC

Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 12.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 7.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.1% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 10.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,605,000 after purchasing an additional 18,648 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at about $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total transaction of $2,122,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $4,533,252.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ITW. Bank of America cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.13.

ITW stock traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $240.50. The company had a trading volume of 614,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,418. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $235.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.16. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.89 and a fifty-two week high of $246.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 56.74%.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

