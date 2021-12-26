iliad S.A. (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

iliad S.A. (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. New Street Research lowered shares of iliad from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of iliad in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

ILIAF stock remained flat at $$202.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $202.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.52. iliad has a 12-month low of $147.25 and a 12-month high of $215.75.

iliad SA provides integrated fixed and mobile telecommunications services in France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers VoIP, IPTV, and flat-rate calling plans, as well as Freebox, a multiservice box on ADSL. As of December 31, 2020, it had 20 million subscribers in France and 7.2 million subscribers in Italy.

