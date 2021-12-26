ICC (ICCH) & Its Competitors Financial Comparison

ICC (NASDAQ: ICCH) is one of 94 public companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare ICC to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares ICC and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICC 10.61% 7.10% 2.73% ICC Competitors 7.45% 4.47% 1.81%

29.7% of ICC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% of ICC shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ICC and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ICC $56.52 million $3.53 million 8.20 ICC Competitors $11.99 billion $1.36 billion 78.37

ICC’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than ICC. ICC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ICC and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ICC 0 0 0 0 N/A ICC Competitors 677 2992 2674 144 2.35

As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 17.41%. Given ICC’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ICC has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

ICC has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ICC’s competitors have a beta of 0.82, indicating that their average stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ICC competitors beat ICC on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About ICC

ICC Holdings, Inc. operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the food and beverage industry. It operates as an insurance carrier primarily underwriting commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, worker’s compensation, and umbrella liability coverage for the food and beverage. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Rock Island, IL.

