Hydra Price Reaches $8.96 on Exchanges (HYDRA)

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Hydra has a total market capitalization of $34.58 million and $520,075.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hydra has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. One Hydra coin can currently be bought for $8.96 or 0.00017821 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.65 or 0.00060941 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,048.15 or 0.08050090 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00008625 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,309.93 or 1.00045504 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00072451 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00052832 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Hydra Coin Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 16,932,626 coins and its circulating supply is 3,858,584 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Hydra Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydra using one of the exchanges listed above.

