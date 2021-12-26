Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Stock Holdings Lessened by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,091 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $4,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HST. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $116,113,000. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 248.6% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 9,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525,410 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 233.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,792,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156,839 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 33.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,969,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 29.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,380,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751,990 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.04.

Shares of HST stock opened at $17.35 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $19.02. The company has a quick ratio of 12.04, a current ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.64. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of -30.44 and a beta of 1.32.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

