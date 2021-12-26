Horrell Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 6.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 155,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. DXC Technology makes up approximately 2.0% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $5,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DXC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in DXC Technology by 119.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 31,453 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in DXC Technology by 151.6% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the second quarter worth about $283,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in DXC Technology by 364.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 560,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,824,000 after purchasing an additional 439,900 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DXC traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $32.57. 1,072,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,352,064. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $22.74 and a fifty-two week high of $44.18. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.05.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. DXC Technology had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.08.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

