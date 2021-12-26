Horrell Capital Management Inc. Sells 100,000 Shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. owned 0.33% of Limelight Networks worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLNW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 20.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,066 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 2,006.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 229,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 218,574 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $1,592,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 26.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 189,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 39,416 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LLNW remained flat at $$3.75 during trading hours on Friday. 1,539,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,567,207. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $5.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.80 million, a P/E ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average of $2.84.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 27.43% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%. The firm had revenue of $55.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Limelight Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.04.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

