Horrell Capital Management Inc. Has $8.16 Million Position in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 516,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,175 shares during the period. Resources Connection accounts for approximately 3.1% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Horrell Capital Management Inc. owned 1.56% of Resources Connection worth $8,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 50.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 352,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,562,000 after acquiring an additional 117,663 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resources Connection during the third quarter worth $768,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Resources Connection during the third quarter worth $196,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 14.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 68,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 8,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Resources Connection during the third quarter worth $5,036,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

In other Resources Connection news, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $544,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGP stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $17.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,290. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.49 and a 12-month high of $19.44. The company has a market capitalization of $589.73 million, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.07.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $183.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is 51.85%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RGP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Resources Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Resources Connection from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.