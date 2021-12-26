Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Stake Boosted by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 12,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000. Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 17.5% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 5,108 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter worth approximately $3,070,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 5.7% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.00.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $205.22 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.55 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $141.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $214.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.43.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

