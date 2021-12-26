Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,695.68

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (LON:HILS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,695.68 ($22.40) and traded as high as GBX 1,758 ($23.23). Hill & Smith shares last traded at GBX 1,748 ($23.09), with a volume of 5,713 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,762.06 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,696.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.83, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.09.

In related news, insider Alan Giddins purchased 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,744 ($23.04) per share, with a total value of £36,972.80 ($48,847.67).

Hill & Smith Company Profile (LON:HILS)

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Roads & Security; Utilities; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Roads & Security segment designs, manufactures, and installs temporary and permanent safety products for the roads market, as well as provides range of security products to protect people, buildings, and infrastructure from attacks, including hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, perimeter fencing, and access covers.

