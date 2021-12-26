Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,755 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,132 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.07% of Hexcel worth $3,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Hexcel by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HXL stock opened at $51.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.91 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.62 and a beta of 1.40.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

HXL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Hexcel in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Hexcel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price target on Hexcel from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Hexcel in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hexcel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.17.

In related news, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 46,562 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $2,854,716.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $600,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

