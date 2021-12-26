Herold Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 723.8% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000.

NYSEARCA:CWB traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $83.27. 780,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,951. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $79.15 and a 1 year high of $92.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.04.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

