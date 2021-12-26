Herold Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 147.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $2,076,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total transaction of $44,086,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,380 shares of company stock worth $46,364,298 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.40.

Shares of Prologis stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $161.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,047,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510,177. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $165.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.77. The company has a market capitalization of $119.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.79.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.09%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

