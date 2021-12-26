Herold Advisors Inc. Invests $1.11 Million in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 17.5% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 46,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 356.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,963 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $252.69. The stock had a trading volume of 448,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,052. The company has a 50 day moving average of $252.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.85. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $201.88 and a twelve month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

