Herold Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 10,422 QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,422 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 151,820 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $21,700,000 after purchasing an additional 12,320 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 736,346 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $105,338,000 after acquiring an additional 80,495 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 78,987 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 61,856 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,841,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,675 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $10,663,000 after acquiring an additional 12,380 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.91.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,250.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total transaction of $366,196.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,129 shares of company stock valued at $7,500,506 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $182.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,915,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,258,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $204.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.79 and a 200 day moving average of $148.51. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $192.68.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

