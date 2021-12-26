Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,818 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $3,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Henry Schein by 84.2% during the third quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 16,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 61,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 26,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $74.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.82. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.70 and a twelve month high of $83.45.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $2,262,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HSIC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

