HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HLFFF. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on HelloFresh from €110.00 ($123.60) to €113.00 ($126.97) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

OTCMKTS:HLFFF remained flat at $$79.98 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,275. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.27. HelloFresh has a fifty-two week low of $64.94 and a fifty-two week high of $114.91.

HelloFresh SE engages in the provision of personalized meal solutions. It operates through the following segments: United States of America (USA), International, and Holding. The International segment comprises Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

