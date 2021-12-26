Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of HLX traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.38. 1,368,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,933,771. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $510.00 million, a PE ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 3.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.17. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $6.76.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $180.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.62 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

