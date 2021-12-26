Head-To-Head Review: Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) versus SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) and SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Nyxoah alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Nyxoah and SI-BONE, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nyxoah 0 0 4 0 3.00 SI-BONE 0 0 7 0 3.00

Nyxoah currently has a consensus target price of $42.00, suggesting a potential upside of 99.90%. SI-BONE has a consensus target price of $35.83, suggesting a potential upside of 63.77%. Given Nyxoah’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Nyxoah is more favorable than SI-BONE.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nyxoah and SI-BONE’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nyxoah $80,000.00 6,549.87 -$13.99 million N/A N/A SI-BONE $73.39 million 9.98 -$43.70 million ($1.55) -14.12

Nyxoah has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SI-BONE.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.6% of Nyxoah shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.8% of SI-BONE shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of SI-BONE shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nyxoah and SI-BONE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nyxoah N/A N/A N/A SI-BONE -58.66% -32.49% -24.32%

Summary

Nyxoah beats SI-BONE on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nyxoah

Nyxoah S.A., a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc. engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain. The company was founded by Mark A. Reiley and Jeffrey W. Dunn on March 18, 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Nyxoah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nyxoah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.