Head to Head Review: MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) vs. Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT)

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) and Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get MongoDB alerts:

This table compares MongoDB and Red Cat’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MongoDB $590.38 million 62.31 -$266.94 million ($4.73) -116.51 Red Cat $5.00 million 23.40 -$13.24 million ($0.54) -4.04

Red Cat has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MongoDB. MongoDB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Red Cat, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for MongoDB and Red Cat, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MongoDB 0 3 12 0 2.80 Red Cat 0 0 1 0 3.00

MongoDB currently has a consensus target price of $544.93, indicating a potential downside of 1.12%. Given MongoDB’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MongoDB is more favorable than Red Cat.

Profitability

This table compares MongoDB and Red Cat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MongoDB -38.32% -101.71% -14.58% Red Cat -225.58% -39.24% -32.74%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.5% of MongoDB shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.3% of Red Cat shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of MongoDB shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MongoDB beats Red Cat on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc. engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A. Merriman, Kevin P. Ryan and Geir Magnusson Jr. in November 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Red Cat Company Profile

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. provides products, services and solutions to the drone industry. It also engages in the provision of distributed data storage, analytics and services for the drone industry. The firm’s product include Dronebox, which is a blockchain technology that records, stores and analyzes flight data and information from a drone. The company was founded by Jeffrey M. Thompson in February 1984 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.