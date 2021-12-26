Head-To-Head Comparison: Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) and Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) and Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alphabet and Momentive Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alphabet $182.53 billion 10.70 $40.27 billion $103.84 28.34 Momentive Global $375.61 million 8.23 -$91.58 million ($0.68) -30.51

Alphabet has higher revenue and earnings than Momentive Global. Momentive Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alphabet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Alphabet and Momentive Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphabet 0 1 30 0 2.97 Momentive Global 0 3 1 0 2.25

Alphabet currently has a consensus price target of $3,207.64, suggesting a potential upside of 9.00%. Momentive Global has a consensus price target of $55.33, suggesting a potential upside of 166.67%. Given Momentive Global’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Momentive Global is more favorable than Alphabet.

Profitability

This table compares Alphabet and Momentive Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphabet 29.52% 30.22% 21.25% Momentive Global -23.41% -28.33% -11.02%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.3% of Alphabet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.5% of Momentive Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of Alphabet shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of Momentive Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Alphabet has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Momentive Global has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alphabet beats Momentive Global on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube. The Other Bets segment consists of businesses such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Verily, Waymo, and X. The company was founded by Lawrence E. Page and Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin on October 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

Momentive Global Company Profile

Momentive Global, Inc. provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey. Momentive Global was founded by Ryan Finley in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

