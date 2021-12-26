Head-To-Head Analysis: NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) vs. NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT)

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) and NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

Get NexPoint Real Estate Finance alerts:

This table compares NexPoint Real Estate Finance and NexPoint Residential Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NexPoint Real Estate Finance 100.98% 7.82% 0.18% NexPoint Residential Trust -9.42% -4.84% -1.05%

NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a beta of 2.14, meaning that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NexPoint Residential Trust has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.7% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.9% of NexPoint Residential Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of NexPoint Residential Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NexPoint Real Estate Finance and NexPoint Residential Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NexPoint Real Estate Finance $38.98 million 4.53 $12.85 million $4.33 4.45 NexPoint Residential Trust $204.80 million 9.71 $44.02 million ($0.79) -99.63

NexPoint Residential Trust has higher revenue and earnings than NexPoint Real Estate Finance. NexPoint Residential Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NexPoint Real Estate Finance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

NexPoint Real Estate Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.9%. NexPoint Residential Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance pays out 43.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NexPoint Residential Trust pays out -192.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and NexPoint Residential Trust has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and NexPoint Residential Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NexPoint Real Estate Finance 0 0 1 1 3.50 NexPoint Residential Trust 0 3 1 0 2.25

NexPoint Real Estate Finance currently has a consensus price target of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.82%. NexPoint Residential Trust has a consensus price target of $75.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.71%. Given NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe NexPoint Real Estate Finance is more favorable than NexPoint Residential Trust.

Summary

NexPoint Real Estate Finance beats NexPoint Residential Trust on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations. The company intends to qualify as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.