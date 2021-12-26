Hartford Investment Management Co. Takes $775,000 Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schnieders Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the third quarter worth $651,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 17.7% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 275.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 7,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Excalibur Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the third quarter worth $1,166,000.

Shares of OGN stock opened at $30.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.11. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

