Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $526,000 Stock Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $168.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 7.94. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.36. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $151.27 and a 52 week high of $262.55.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $379.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total value of $79,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 32.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IPGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $178.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.33.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

