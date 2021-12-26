Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 10,833.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $53.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.26 and a 12 month high of $74.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 331.38 and a beta of 1.63.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.18. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.23) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 178.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $100,860.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $296,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,175 shares of company stock worth $762,033. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.11.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.