GWM Advisors LLC Takes $543,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $507,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $11,413,000. Santori & Peters Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,745,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RPV opened at $79.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.81. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52 week low of $60.09 and a 52 week high of $82.27.

