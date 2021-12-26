GWM Advisors LLC Raises Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,574 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CNP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 174,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after buying an additional 66,910 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 567,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,907,000 after purchasing an additional 78,096 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 661,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,210,000 after purchasing an additional 52,619 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $4,693,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 147,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 13,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $27.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.71. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.31 and a fifty-two week high of $28.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.98.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.74%.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $448,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

