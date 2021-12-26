GWM Advisors LLC Has $583,000 Stock Position in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its position in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realogy were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RLGY. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Realogy by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,915,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,821 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Realogy in the 2nd quarter worth $15,128,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Realogy by 219.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 371,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,677,000 after purchasing an additional 682,473 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Realogy by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,776,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,359,000 after purchasing an additional 583,747 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Realogy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,813,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,438,000 after purchasing an additional 521,620 shares during the period.

Get Realogy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RLGY opened at $16.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 2.59. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $12.79 and a one year high of $21.03.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Realogy had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Realogy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Realogy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Realogy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Realogy Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.