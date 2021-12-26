GWM Advisors LLC Has $492,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IUSV. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,532,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,278,000 after purchasing an additional 326,075 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 63,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 29,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 9,583 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $75.24 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $60.84 and a twelve month high of $75.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.383 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

