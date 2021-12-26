GWM Advisors LLC Has $472,000 Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 53.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,630,000 after buying an additional 24,103 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 20.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 228,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,068,000 after buying an additional 38,061 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth about $383,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth about $15,601,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $348.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.45 and a twelve month high of $373.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $346.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.89%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Benchmark began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $264.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Susquehanna began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.59.

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total transaction of $6,012,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total value of $1,035,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.