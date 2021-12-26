GWM Advisors LLC Buys New Position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SITM. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SiTime in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of SiTime in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SiTime by 548.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of SiTime in the third quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of SiTime by 14.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $1,322,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $33,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,480 shares of company stock worth $21,101,047. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SITM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of SiTime from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $281.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SiTime presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.83.

SiTime stock opened at $283.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 430.21, a PEG ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $267.90 and its 200 day moving average is $200.94. SiTime Co. has a 52-week low of $75.81 and a 52-week high of $341.77.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.28. SiTime had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 5.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

