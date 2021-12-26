Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,563 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,813 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Guidewire Software worth $11,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GWRE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 336.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 95.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

GWRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Sunday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet cut Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.00.

In other news, insider Michael Polelle sold 769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $86,881.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.42, for a total value of $201,989.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,161 shares of company stock valued at $1,587,920 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Guidewire Software stock opened at $113.81 on Friday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.76 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of -97.27 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 5.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.63.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $165.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.73 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 13.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

