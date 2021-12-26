GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for GrowGeneration’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.04. GrowGeneration posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GrowGeneration will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GrowGeneration.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on GrowGeneration from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on GrowGeneration from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.78.

Shares of GRWG traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.60. 1,325,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,989,972. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.66 million, a P/E ratio of 43.87 and a beta of 2.74. GrowGeneration has a 12 month low of $12.41 and a 12 month high of $67.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in GrowGeneration by 9.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,422,000 after buying an additional 19,080 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in GrowGeneration in the third quarter worth approximately $410,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in GrowGeneration by 6.0% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in GrowGeneration by 282.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 256,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,322,000 after buying an additional 189,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in GrowGeneration in the third quarter worth approximately $436,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GrowGeneration (GRWG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.