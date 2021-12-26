Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises about 0.8% of Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 154.5% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $126.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.48. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $103.66 and a 12 month high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.