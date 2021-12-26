Gitcoin Market Cap Hits $219.71 Million (GTC)

Gitcoin (CURRENCY:GTC) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. During the last week, Gitcoin has traded 62.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gitcoin has a total market capitalization of $219.71 million and approximately $72.77 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $15.47 or 0.00030904 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00005603 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00044639 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007441 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Gitcoin

Gitcoin (CRYPTO:GTC) is a coin. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,198,202 coins. Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin . The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gitcoin

