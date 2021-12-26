GFS Advisors LLC Sells 682 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

GFS Advisors LLC decreased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 32.2% in the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 21,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,684,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,317,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.0% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 14.1% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moulton Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 218.5% in the third quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. 35.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $359.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $355.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.26. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $298.59 and a 1 year high of $365.64.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.