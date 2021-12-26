GFS Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

GFS Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 5.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 947 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 27,486.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 8,246 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $301.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $288.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $200.46 and a one year high of $313.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total value of $151,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on LH shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.52.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

