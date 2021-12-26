GFS Advisors LLC Purchases 6,603 Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

GFS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,603 shares during the quarter. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF comprises 2.0% of GFS Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $9,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $150,333,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,615,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903,888 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,463.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,162,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,058 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,338,691.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,981,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,113,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,175 shares in the last quarter.

FEZ stock opened at $46.30 on Friday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $40.60 and a 1 year high of $49.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.89 and its 200-day moving average is $47.10.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

