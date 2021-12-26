GFS Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

GFS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 13,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,174 shares during the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 148,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,716,000 after acquiring an additional 8,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,275,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $432.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $425.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $410.39. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $335.37 and a 52-week high of $435.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

