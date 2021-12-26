GFS Advisors LLC Acquires 145,485 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

GFS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) by 199.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 218,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,485 shares during the period. Coupang accounts for approximately 1.3% of GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $6,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPNG. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Coupang during the second quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 3,081.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 600.0% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 136.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPNG opened at $30.23 on Friday. Coupang, Inc. has a one year low of $25.06 and a one year high of $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.32.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Coupang had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 81.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gaurav Anand sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $9,576,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 119,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $3,207,940.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 481,923 shares of company stock valued at $13,101,580 over the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CPNG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on Coupang from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Coupang from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

