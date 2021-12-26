Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Purchased by Leisure Capital Management

Leisure Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,827,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 280.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 403,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,013,000 after purchasing an additional 58,288 shares during the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.00.

GPC stock opened at $135.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.96. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $93.62 and a 52 week high of $139.11.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 29.60%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.90%.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

