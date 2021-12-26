GenesisX Trading 8% Higher Over Last Week (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 25th. In the last seven days, GenesisX has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GenesisX coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GenesisX has a total market capitalization of $43,130.06 and approximately $5.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GenesisX Profile

GenesisX (CRYPTO:XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 12,188,571 coins. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling GenesisX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars.

