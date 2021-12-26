Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Receives $680.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $680.00.

GBERY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Geberit from CHF 690 to CHF 680 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Cheuvreux lowered shares of Geberit from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GBERY traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $80.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,006. Geberit has a 1-year low of $59.18 and a 1-year high of $84.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.79.

Geberit AG engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of sanitary products and systems for the residential and industrial construction industry. It offers installation and flushing systems such as installation systems, cisterns and mechanisms; bathroom system such as bathroom ceramics and furniture, showers and bathtubs, taps and controls, and shower toilets; and piping systems such as building drainage and supply systems.

